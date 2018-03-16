SCOTT, Norman R.

SCOTT - Norman R. Of Amherst, passed away on March 11, 2018, at the age of 88. He was born in Holiday Cove, West Virginia to Norman and Wilma Scott. He was a graduate of Hamburg High School and the University of Buffalo and a US Army Veteran (1955-1957) with service in Korea. Norm was a New York State Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor from 1967 until 1992. He was an active coach in the Eden Youth Soccer Program in the 1980s and served on the Eden School Board in the 1990s. Norm was a kind and gentle person with a great sense of humor and sharp wit, even in his final days (to the amusement of his hospital staff). He was an avid reader, consummate bridge player, loved the movies and knew how to create a spectacular garden. His love of his children and grandchildren ran deep and was evident in the many memories shared over his final days. He is survived by his wife, Marcia; daughter, Elizabeth Campbell- Smit; sons, Brett (Danielle) Scott, Andrew Campbell and R. Colin (Sheila) Campbell; and grandchildren, Ryan, Katherine, Jack, Liam, Benjamin and Sophia, as well as sisters, Patricia (Richard) Schoenhardt and Joyce Dempsey; brother, Robert Scott; and nephews, Shawn Dempsey, Richard (Pamela) Scott, and Donald (Janet) Scott. A memorial will be held in late August.