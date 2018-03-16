Deaths Death Notices
ROSS, Bonnie L. (Scott)
ROSS - Bonnie L. (nee Scott)
March 14, 2018, of Angola, NY. Beloved wife of George Ross; dear mother of Michael D. (Narcedalia), Benjamin J. (Natalie) Paul, Forrest G. Pollock, Sean F. (Barbara), Alan J. (Mary) Ross, Paul and James Paprocki; grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; sister of Patricia J. Riley, Kathleen A. (Ronald) Herman, William T. (Priscilla) Scott, Elizabeth (Paul) Zimmerman and the late Winston L. Riley and Francis J. Scott; survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday 10 AM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 N. Main St., Angola. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Bonnie's memory.
Funeral Home:
Latimore-Schiavone Funeral Home
Guest BookPowered by Facebook