ROSS, Bonnie L. (Scott)

March 14, 2018, of Angola, NY. Beloved wife of George Ross; dear mother of Michael D. (Narcedalia), Benjamin J. (Natalie) Paul, Forrest G. Pollock, Sean F. (Barbara), Alan J. (Mary) Ross, Paul and James Paprocki; grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; sister of Patricia J. Riley, Kathleen A. (Ronald) Herman, William T. (Priscilla) Scott, Elizabeth (Paul) Zimmerman and the late Winston L. Riley and Francis J. Scott; survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday 10 AM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8434 N. Main St., Angola. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Bonnie's memory.