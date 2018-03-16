Linebacker Preston Brown thanks Bills fans after deal with Bengals

Linebacker Preston Brown, who led the NFL is tackles, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to multiple reports.

Brown, a graduate of Northwest High in Cincinnati, is returning to his hometown after spending four years with the Bills. He was a third-round pick out of Louisville in 2014.

Brown recently told ESPN that he hoped to remain with the Bills but ended up choosing the Bengals over re-signing.

He posted a thank you to Bills fans on Instagram.

Brown played in 64 games with the Bills with 62 starts and had 512 tackles and three interceptions. He was tied for the NFL lead in tackles with 144 in 2017.

With Brown's departure, 12 of the team's 17 unrestricted free agents remain unsigned – the Bills re-signed Kyle Williams, Travaris Cadet and Taiwan Jones; and offensive tackle Seantrel Henderson signed with the Texans.

The unsigned players are WR Jordan Matthews, WR Brandon Tate, RB Mike Tolbert, LB Ramon Humber, S Colt Anderson, QB Joe Webb, S Shamarko Thomas, WR Jeremy Butler, CB EJ Gaines, CB Leonard Johnson, WR Deonte Thompson and DT Cedric Thornton.