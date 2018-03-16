Reporters' Notebook: March 16, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from comedian Henny Youngman, born on this date in 1906, “If at first you don’t succeed ... so much for skydiving.”

LET’S EAT – Niagara Hose Fire Company No. 3, 74 Wheeler St., City of Tonawanda, holds another chowder sale at noon Saturday. Cost is $4 per quart. Drop containers off early for advance orders.

The Sons of the American Legion, South Buffalo Squadron 721, offer $8 corned beef sandwiches and Irish music from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the post, 136 Cazenovia St. For info, call 825-9557.

The annual Kiwanis Club of Marilla Pancake Breakfast, with all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, beverages and real maple syrup, will be served from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the Marilla Fire Company Rec Hall, West Avenue and Two Rod Road. Tickets are $9 adults, $5 for kids 5 to 12. There also will be a basket auction. For more info, call 652-7608.

A traditional St. Joseph’s Table to benefit St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy will be held Monday in the Lake Erie Italian Club, 3200 South Park Ave., Lackawanna. Lunch seatings begin at 11 a.m. Dinner seatings start at 3:30 p.m. Suggested donation is $20. Reservations are advised. Call 892-0215.

OOPS! – No corned beef and cabbage Saturday at Father Baker Council 2243, Knights of Columbus, in Lackawanna, after the Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, as reported in Tuesday’s column. Only at Col. John B. Weber VFW Post, 2909 South Park Ave., Lackawanna. The Knights say that information we received from the parade committee was incorrect.

PARTY TIME – The Masten Block Club Coalition benefits from a Spring Fling from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday in the McCoy Center, 653 Clinton St. Tickets are $25, $40 per couple, and include food, beverages and dancing to the beats of Gentlemen Inc. For info and tickets, call 353-0137 or 316-2063.

Monsignor Nash Council, Knights of Columbus, 261 S. Legion Drive, holds St. Patrick parties at 2 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday with music, food and Irish dancers. Donation is $6. For Saturday reservations, call Dan Caulfield at 574-5703. For Sunday, call Larry Cannan at 825-1953.

WINNERS WANTED – Holy Family Learning Center, hosts a meat raffle Saturday in Fourteen Holy Helpers Hall, 1339 Indian Church Road, West Seneca. Doors open at 6 p.m. First spin at 7. Tickets are $10, $8 advance, and include beer, pop and two pizza slices. Corned beef dinners catered by the Market in the Square are $8, advance sale only. Call Sarah Hammer at 818-7446.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Gabrielle Walter, Anthony Cardinale, Ginny Panaro, Rich Wall, Brandye Merriweather, Britt Konczyk, Natalie C. Brooks, Gwendolyn Veira, Liz Colvin, Amy Panek, Aiden Troy Griggsby, Pat Morlock, Matthew Martin, Marie Czerniak, Eric Graham, John Tiranno, Theresa Stein, Lisa Ulrich, Dan Lelito, Ben Czumaj, Morgan Greene, Mary Ann Drusbik, Patricia Mlodzienski, Sarah Yerke, Jimmy Smokowski, George Wagner, Linda Muldoon, Jay McQuillan, Debbie Strobele and Eva Fisher.

AND SATURDAY – Doris M. Mathias, Karen Troxel-Borrelli, Paula Kotowski, Don Postles, Lori Schultz Finnerty, Kevin Gaughan, Patrick D. Brown, Tina Peel, Dawn Gies, Michael Urbanski, Sister Mary Maxine Kaminski, Danielle Pecoraro, Rachel Lynne Bagel, Catie Milligan, Alex Christie, Dave Mallabar, Mark Gallagher, Marsha McNichol, Kaitlyn Parsons, Bob Ruettimann, Mary Anne Bartkowiak, Rev. Gary Spencer, Deacon Bob Badaszewski, Ralph Zurawski, Dorothy Blake, Tina Merritt, Robert Brant, Robin Jaehn, Patricia Bartnik, Michael De Graffenried, Pat Covely, Judy Tweedy, Elaine Ricketts, Father Ryszard Lukomski, Colleen Chase, Erin Colleen, Harry Harnisch, Catherine Klodzinski and Brian Klodzinski.

AND SUNDAY – Krista Severino, Caroline Easton, Michelle Vivian, Lou Petruzzi, Bob Presutti, Rev. Joseph Fifagrowicz, Evelyn Regan, Warren Rauch, Elaine Hoock, Diane Keller, Tony Kosis, Joe Stoklosa, Angela Staszak, Kenny Lambert and Jodi Torres.

