Report: Linebacker Will Compton to visit the Bills

Washington free agent inside linebacker Will Compton will visit the Bills, according to ESPN's John Keim.

The Bills signed former Redskin Trent Murphy on Wednesday. On Friday, Murphy said in an interview on the John Murphy Show that he might have a former teammate coming to Buffalo as his roommate.

Compton, who is listed at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, played in nine games last season for Washington with three starts, 19 tackles and an interception. His season ended in mid-November with a Lisfranc foot sprain. In 2016, he had a career-high 106 tackle and started 15 games.

He signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2013 and became a regular season in 2015.

The Bills lost linebacker Preston Brown to the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday and are in need of depth at the position.