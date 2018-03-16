Share this article

Rep. Louise Slaughter, pictured in this 2012 photo, has died. (Robert Kirkham/News file photo)

Politicians, journalists offer tributes to Louise Slaughter

Rep. Louise Slaughter, 88, who served in Congress for more than 30 years, died Friday, a week after suffering from a head injury.  

Many, from politicians to journalists, offered their respects on social media.

