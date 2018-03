PIXLEY, Eugene R.

PIXLEY - Eugene R. Passed away on March 13, 2018; survived by his children and their mothers, his mother, Charlotte Weremblewski, and many loving family members and friends. The family will be present Monday from 4 to 8 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway St., Lancaster where a Funeral Service will follow at 8 PM. Please share condolences online at www.amigone.com