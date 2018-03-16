Oh, baby: Sabres' Ullmark is a happy guy

Linus Ullmark returned to the Sabres after two days away. Part of him was still gone.

The goaltender and his wife welcomed a baby boy named Harry on Thursday. The arrival of their first child had the 24-year-old out of sorts.

"I’ve just been excited about what’s happening on the off side of the ice," Ullmark said Friday. "So for me now coming back, it was a good opportunity to get the feel of it, being a parent and a hockey player at the same time.

"We’re on Cloud Nine. What can I say? I’m speechless."

The Sabres recalled Ullmark from Rochester on Tuesday and planned to use him extensively down the stretch. He left at the start of Wednesday's practice, missed Thursday's game against Toronto and will watch Chad Johnson start Saturday against Chicago in KeyBank Center.

Ullmark will get his looks, though. He made one start in January, stopping 44 shots in a 3-1 victory over Columbus. He went back to Rochester as the Sabres started their bye week following the game.

"Luckily for me, I got the opportunity to come back up here, have good practices," Ullmark said. "I’m looking forward if I ever get to start a game."

While Ullmark was back, the Sabres practiced without forward Jacob Josefson and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and Casey Nelson because of maintenance days.