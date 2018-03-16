North Tonawanda man admits he molested girl over 4-year period

A North Tonawanda man pleaded guilty Friday to having sexual contact with a girl more than twice between February 2010 and February 2014, when the victim was eight to 12 years old.

Paul P. Solack Jr., 66, of Third Avenue, didn't wait to be indicted before pleading guilty to second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. said Solack could go to prison for as long as seven years and also could face 10 years of post-release supervision. Solack is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail to await sentencing June 1.

Solack has no previous criminal record, said Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Cheryl L. Grundy.