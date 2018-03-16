Niagara edges Michigan State; Canisius, St. Bona get walked off

Michael Gabriele (Canisius) and Dawson Bailey (Lew-Port) had back-to-back RBI fielder’s choices helping lift Niagara baseball over Michigan State, 3-2, at McLane Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.

Cody Eckerson started for the Purple Eagles (3-9) fanning eight batters in 6∑ innings. Greg Cullen, currently leading Niagara with a .522 batting average, was 3-for-3 with a double.

Niagara faces Michigan State in the third game of their four-game series today at 1:05 p.m.

Canisius scored eight of their nine runs in the first four innings but a walk-off RBI single by West Virginia in the bottom of the ninth inning helped the Mountaineers beat the Griffs, 10-9, in Morgantown, W.Va.

Christ Conley (Lake Shore) went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBI for the Griffs (10-5).

The Griffs return to action against West Virginia today at 2 p.m.

North Carolina A&T outlasted St. Bonaventure beating the Bonnies in 13 innings, 5-4.

The Aggies plated the game-winning run off a one-out walk-off home run.

Mike Magnati had three hits and Tyler Kelder drove in two runs for the Bonnies (3-9). The two teams play 1today at 3 p.m.

Softball

Rylee Hehir’s two-hit shutout and Grace Perechinsky’s four-RBI day helped St. Bonaventure defeat Tennessee State, 5-0, in Nashville, Tenn.

Perechinsky was 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles. Hehir struck out three en route to her third win of the season.

The Bonnies (4-9) continue play in the Belmont/Tennessee State Tournament today, facing Belmont and Ball State.

UB split their games in the South Florida Tournament on Friday, beating Florida A&M, 10-2, and losing to North Florida, 5-1. The Bulls (8-11) are back in action today against Army West Point and Quinnipiac.

Canisius lost their doubleheader with UNC Greensboro, 2-1 in eight innings and 7-4, in the Spartan Classic in Greensboro, N.C. They will play Towson and the Spartans today at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively.

Men’s lacrosse

Canisius (3-1) heads to Hamilton to face Colgate (4-3) for a 1 p.m. matchup this afternoon.

The Griffs have won their last three games after dropping their season opener, while Colgate has won just one game in their last four.

Women’s lacrosse

Niagara (3-4) looks to snap their four-game losing streak when the Purple Eagles host Bryant (2-3) on Monteagle Ridge this afternoon at 1 p.m.

Bryant has lost their last three games by a combined three goals. The Bulldogs are coming off a 7-6 defeat to Canisius on Thursday.

Swimming

Ohio State freshman and Lancaster native Kristen Romano placed second in the ‘B’ final of the 400 individual medley with a time of 4:04.56 at the NCAA Championships at Ohio State. Bailey Andison of Denver won with a time of 4:03.83.

Women’s ice hockey

Eden native and Ohio State senior, Julianna Iafallo, recorded one shot and won 15 out of 28 faceoffs for Ohio State in the Buckeyes’ 1-0 overtime loss to top-ranked Clarkson in the national semifinal.

Clarkson will play in the National Championship for the third time in the last five years.

Wrestling

UB’s Bryan Lantry lost his bout in the wrestlebacks of the 133-pound bracket at the NCAA Championships in Cleveland to Rutgers’ Scott Delvecchio, 4-3.

Lantry’s loss eliminated all UB wrestlers.

It was the third year that Lantry qualified for the NCAA Championships and his second straight year advancing beyond the first day.