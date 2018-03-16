Niagara County girl, 15, missing since March 9

Niagara County Sheriff''s investigators are asking the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl last seen in Olcott on March 9.

Christina Barger was described as 5 ft. 5 weighing 115 pounds. She is blonde, has hazel eyes and wears dark-framed glasses. Investigators said she has ties to the City of Lockport.

Sheriff's officials asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Investigator Stephen Gaydos at 716-438-3407.