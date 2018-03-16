New movies, screenings: 'Tomb Raider,' 'Love Simon,' 'Vertigo'

"7 Days in Entebbe." Starring Rosamund Pike, Daniel Brühl, Eddie Marsan and Ben Schnetzer. Directed by José Padilha. Inspired by the true events of the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight en route from Tel Aviv to Paris. 106 minutes. (Rated PG-13 for violence, some thematic material, drug use, smoking and brief strong language.) Now showing at Dipson Amherst, Eastern Hills and Regal Quaker Crossing.

" I Can Only Imagine." Starring J. Michael Finley, Brody Rose, Dennis Quaid and Cloris Leachman. Directed by Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin. The inspiring story behind MercyMe’s chart-topping song about the power of true forgiveness. 110 minutes. (Rated PG for thematic elements including some violence.) Now showing at Flix, Regal Niagara Falls, Quaker Crossing and Transit Center.

"Love, Simon." Starring Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Garner and Katherine Langford. Directed by Greg Berlanti. A closeted teen comes to terms with his sexuality while trying to learn the identity of a classmate he’s met online. 109 minutes. (Rated PG-13 for thematic elements, sexual references, language and teen partying.) Now showing at AMC Maple Ridge, Flix, Regal Elmwood, Walden Galleria, Niagara Falls, Quaker Crossing and Transit Center.

"Tomb Raider." Starring Alicia Vikander, Dominic West, Walton Goggins and Daniel Wu. Directed by Roar Uthaug. Adventuress Lara Croft searches for her father in this remake of the film based on a video-game character. 118 minutes. (Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and for some language.) Now showing at AMC Maple Ridge, Flix, Regal Elmwood, Walden Galleria, Niagara Falls, Quaker Crossing and Transit Center.

Special screenings

"Day of the Dead." The final chapter in George A. Romero’s zombie trilogy is presented as part of “Thursday Night Terrors.” 7 p.m. March 22. Dipson Amherst Theatre. Bring an item for the Buffalo City Mission and receive a free zombie makeover courtesy of DMon Productions.

"Murder on the Orient Express." Kenneth Branagh portrays master sleuth Hercule Poirot in this star-studded 2017 film adaptation of the Agatha Christie mystery. 7 p.m. March 16, 17 and 18. Screening Room Cinema Cafe (Boulevard Mall).

"The Riot and the Dance." New nature/science documentary about the creation of life. 7 p.m. March 19 in the Regal Elmwood and Transit theaters. fathomevents.com

"Terrifier." Dread Central presents premiere of horror film about a maniacal clown who terrorizes two girls on Halloween night. 7:30 p.m. March 15 and 9:30 p.m. March 16. Screening Room Cinema Cafe.

"Vertigo." Jimmy Stewart becomes obsessed with Kim Novak in this Alfred Hitchcock masterpiece screening as part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series. 2 and 7 p.m. March 18 and 21. Elmwood Regal and Regal Transit. fathomevents.com