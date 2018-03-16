NCAA basketball quick hits: Florida 77, St. Bonaventure 62

St. Bonaventure's great NCAA week ended quickly Thursday night.

The University of Florida routed the Bonnies, 77-62, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Bonnies beat UCLA on Tuesday in the First Four to advance to the main draw and its matchup with Florida.

Busting out after the break: After St. Bonaventure hung around for much of the first half, Florida used a big run to start the second half to take control of the game.

Florida was up 27-22 at halftime, and then scored the first seven points in the first 1:58 of the half to take a 34-22 lead and prompt a St. Bonaventure timeout.

Florida added a basket out of the timeout, and Courtney Stockard scored Bona's first field goal of the second half when he made it 36-24.

But the Gators would only build on their lead from there.

First half: Florida took a 27-22 lead at the break with a late burst. The Gators went up by 11 early, St. Bonaventure came back to lead by one before Florida regained control late, thanks in large part to a three-pointer by Egor Koulechov with 1:15 left.

Adams struggles, Bona manages early: Adams, who struggled mightily in St. Bonaventure's First Four win over UCLA, had his troubles continue against Florida. He had just three points, and no field goals, in the first half -- and he picked up his third foul with 10:14 left in the first half.

However, the Bonnies, who trailed, 20-9, when Adams left the game, surged in his absence.

The Bonnies went on a 10-0 run to come within 20-19 after a play that had Bonnies fans fired up. Mobley got his hand on the ball to cause a Florida turnover, and Ikpeze found him with a terrific overhead full-court pass as Mobley elevated for an impressive dunk with 5:40 left in the half.

Slow start: St. Bonaventure had only six points via field goals with about seven minutes left in the half, but got a big one to help wake their offense up.

Mobley bombed a three-pointer from the top of the key to cut the Florida lead to 20-16 at that point.

Bona's surge back in the first half led it to a 22-21 lead with three minutes left, which marked its first lead since 5-4.

First Four, first win in a while: St. Bonaventure's win over UCLA on Tuesday in the First Four was the program's first NCAA Tournament win since 1970. The Bonnies forced 20 turnovers and scored 30 points off of them. Junior forward Courtney Stockard had a tremendous performance 26 points, four rebounds and four steals.

Bona in the NCAAs: St. Bonaventure is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012, its seventh all-time and second under coach Mark Schmidt.

Record season: The Bonnies set a school record for most wins in a season with 26. The previous record was 25 wins set by the 1969-70 Final Four team.

20-20-20: St. Bonaventure has earned three straight 20-win seasons – the first time that has happened for the program since a run of four 20-win seasons from 1958-61. Over the last three years, the Bonnies are 68-28 overall (.711) including 39-15 in the Atlantic 10 (.722).

Same teams, last year: St. Bonaventure and Florida actually met last season in Lakeland, Florida, with the Gators winning, 73-66, on Nov. 17, 2016. Matt Mobley led Bona with 28 points in that game while Jaylen Adams scored 20. Florida leads the series 2-0; Thursday was the teams' first postseason meeting.

In 2,000 neighborhood: Both Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley entered the game with a chance to reach 2,000 points. Mobley needed 72 points to reach that milestone, while Adams needed 91. Mobley scored 737 points over two years at Central Connecticut State.

Bona backcourt A-1 in A-10: The Bonnies' senior backcourt of Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley both earned first team All-Conference honors. Adams, an All-American candidate, was selected Co-Player of the Year by the A-10 coaches. Mobley has a school record 104 three-pointers. Adams was named the A-10's Co-Player of the Year along with along Davidson senior forward Peyton Aldridge. It marks only the third time in conference history that two players have shared the award. As the Player of the Year. Adams is the first St. Bonaventure player ever to earn first team All-Conference honors three times. He is the third Bonnies player to be named the A-10 Player of the Year, joining Andrew Nicholson (2012) and Earl Belcher (1981).

Keeping fans up late: The game, originally scheduled for 9:57 p.m. for Bonnies fans watching in Western New York, tipped off at 10:18 p.m.

Up next: Florida (21-12) will face Big 12 Conference power Texas Tech (25-9), the No. 3 seed in the East Region, in Dallas on Saturday. Game times have yet to be announced. St. Bonaventure ends its season at 26-8.