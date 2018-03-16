Nate Oats revels in UB's huge win: 'We got a chance to beat Kentucky!'

Here are some quotes from UB coach Nate Oats in the locker room after Thursday night's 89-68 win over Arizona in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

He had said all year this team could better than the NCAA teams of two and three years ago:

"That's what I had in mind, yeah. We needed to get everybody clicking at the same time and we finally did. We got CJ (Massinburg) and Jeremy (Harris) and Wes (Clark) all going and then Perk (Nick Perkins) joined them in the second half. And our role guys did what they were supposed to do."

"Montell McRae hit a big 3 and took a charge. Our role guys were great, but our four main scorers, we really haven't had all four of them rolling in the same game. We picked a great game to get all four of them rolling."

To play your best game in this moment, had to feel surreal:

"It did. I felt we could win. I knew we had to make shots and it would help if they missed shots. But I didn't think we were going to win by 20."

You emptied your bench, like some routine MAC game. He laughed.

"I told the ref, 'If we score here, I'm calling timeout to gets subs in. I don't want anyone to get hurt in the last minute. We got a chance to beat Kentucky!"

On holding down DeAndre Ayton.

"I told Ikenna (Smart), Ayton was in high school last year. I told our guys that. This kid was in high school last year. We're grown men. He might be the No. 1 pick and he might deserve it, but he was still in high school last year."

Staring at his cell phone and laughing.

"I've got 250 texts. My phone can't even keep up. It doesn't even say it's an unread text anymore. I must have broken my phone or something. I don't have time to respond. Let everybody back in Buffalo know I'll respond when the season's over."

If Ayton struggled, a team of Kentucky freshmen might have a tough time with you guys.

"I agree. I agree 100 percent. I told these guys with Ayton. The kid was in high school last year. Calipari's been whining about no experience, young young young. Well, we don't have that problem. We got some veteran guys.

"I mean, he's right. They are young. But that's the way that program is built. They get pros. He's good. I don't think anyone's feeling too bad for them. Wes is a fifth-year senior. Ikenna's a fourth-year guy. I tell you what's dangerous is that they're all going to be back next year.

"Maybe we can talk Ikenna into another year, tell him to move his wife up to Buffalo."