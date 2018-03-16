NATALIZIA, Francis S.

NATALIZIA - Francis S. March 14, 2018, age 95. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee Garcia); dearest father of Mary (John) Pezzino, Jr. and Christine (John) Blersch; loving grandfather of Joseph (Deonne), James (Kara), Anthony (Lisa) and the late John Pezzino, III and Christopher (Angela) Blersch and Laura (Drew) Boeing; great-grandfather of ten great-grandchildren; brother of Philomena Anselmo, Marie Natalizia and the late Joseph Natalizia, Magdaline Cicero and Louis V. Natalizia. Mr. Natalizia was an Army Veteran of WW II and a Purple Heart Recipient and a member of the Knights of Columbus Kenmore Council 3076, Red Jacket Post 3068 and DAV Post 203. The family will be present Friday 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Hopkins). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the University at Buffalo Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst, Saturday at 2 PM. Family and friends invited. Everyone please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Mr. Natalizia's memory to Hunter's Hope Foundation or Turn 2 Foundation. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com