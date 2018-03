MERRIWEATHER, II, Augustus

MERRIWEATHER, II - Augustus Departed this life March 12, 2018. He leaves to mourn a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends Monday, 10 am at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell Street. Funeral to follow at 11 am. Arrangements by Brian K. Lewis Funeral Homes. www.brianklewisfuneralhomes.com