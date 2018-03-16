Letter: ‘St. Patty’s Day’ incorrect when referring to holiday

‘St. Patty’s Day’ incorrect when referring to holiday

In the March 1 edition of The News, the top of the front page proclaimed “Gusto’s Guide to St. Patty’s Day.” In the future, I ask The News to please refrain from using “St. Patty’s Day” to discuss St. Patrick’s Day.

“Patty” is short for Patricia or meat that goes on a burger. It is not short for Patrick. Since Patrick is taken from the Irish name Pádraig, St. Paddy’s is welcome. Or St. Pat’s.

As an Irish-American, I’m sure I’m not the only one who cringes in agony whenever I lay eyes on “St. Patty’s Day.” I also don’t know how St. Patrick would feel about being called Patty.

Alex Shanahan

East Amherst