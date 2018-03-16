KLUG, Donna R.M. (Morrone)

KLUG - Donna R.m. (nee Morrone)

Of Darien, NY, March 13, 2018 at the age of 80. Fantastic wife and pal of Rich Klug for more than 60 years; loving mother of Rick (Caron), Tom (Karen), Frank (Dawn), Mike, Dave and Julie (Chris) Tatarski; also survived by 14 grandchildren; twin sister of Pat (Angie) Morrone. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY, Monday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Sunday 4-8 PM. Donna worked as a home health aide and retired after 10 years from the St. Elizabeth's Home in Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., the Residents Fund at Elderwood at Cheektowaga, or the Alzheimer's Association. Special thanks to the staff of Elderwood Nursing Home, Bennett Rd., Cheektowaga and Hospice Buffalo for all the wonderful loving care they gave Donna. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com