KeyBank to close drive-up location in Lewiston

KeyBank on June 1 will close a staffed drive-up location in the Village of Lewiston that doesn't even have an ATM.

The closing will not affect Key's full-service branch, which is located two-tenths of a mile away at 493 Center St. No employees will lose their jobs, since the drive-up site was staffed on a rotating basis by workers from the full-service branch, said Matt Pitts, a Key spokesman.

Pitts said Key recently upgraded drive-up teller and ATM access at 493 Center St., allowing customers to take care of all of their transactions in one place.

Key also will close its branch in neighboring Youngstown — the only bank branch of any brand in that village — on June 1.