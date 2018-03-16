Ken-Ton plans to curtail open enrollment

Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda parents have for years been able to enroll their children in any district school, a practice known as open enrollment.

That practice is about to end.

The School Board said it plans to end open enrollment for children in grades kindergarten through seven. Students already enrolled would be allowed to remain in place. The board must have two readings of the new policy at its meetings in April and May before adopting.

School Board President Jill O'Malley said open enrollment will remain for high school students.

The first reading of the proposed policy will be held at the board's April 10 meeting. The meeting may be moved from the Philip Sheridan Building to the new board meeting space at Kenmore Middle School. Check the school website for the agenda.