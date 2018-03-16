Homeroom Announcements: Friday's big games & more
Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.
What to watch for Friday
1. Girls basketball - NYSPHSAA semifinals at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy
Two of the three Section VI teams in the final four are in action Friday. Allegany-Limestone is the first to take the court at 11:45 a.m., while Williamsville South plays in the last game of the day at 8 p.m.
NYSPHSAA Class C girls basketball preview: Allegany-Limestone vs. Syracuse Academy of Science
NYSPHSAA Class A girls basketball preview: Williamsville South vs. Elmont Memorial
Blend of experience, youth guides Williamsville South girls basketball on state title run
2. Boys basketball - NYSPHSAA semifinals at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton
Both Section VI teams in the final four play today. East plays in the Class D semis at 9:30 a.m., while Health Sciences plays in its second straight final four at 5 p.m.
East and Health Sciences hope defensive stands lead to championship glory
Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.
#PrepTalkLive updates: While we follow ALL the high school action via our Prep Talk team, we encourage YOU to also tweet updates from the games you are attending with the hashtag #PrepTalkLive attached.
* * *
* * *
