Homeroom Announcements: Friday's big games & more

| Published

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Friday

1. Girls basketball - NYSPHSAA semifinals at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy

Two of the three Section VI teams in the final four are in action Friday. Allegany-Limestone is the first to take the court at 11:45 a.m., while Williamsville South plays in the last game of the day at 8 p.m.

NYSPHSAA Class C girls basketball preview: Allegany-Limestone vs. Syracuse Academy of Science

NYSPHSAA Class A girls basketball preview: Williamsville South vs. Elmont Memorial

Blend of experience, youth guides Williamsville South girls basketball on state title run

2. Boys basketball - NYSPHSAA semifinals at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton

Both Section VI teams in the final four play today. East plays in the Class D semis at 9:30 a.m., while Health Sciences plays in its second straight final four at 5 p.m.

NYSPHSAA boys basketball Class B semifinal capsule

NYSPHSAA boys basketball Class D semifinal capsule

East and Health Sciences hope defensive stands lead to championship glory

