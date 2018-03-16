Homeroom Announcements: Friday's big games & more

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Friday

1. Girls basketball - NYSPHSAA semifinals at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy

Two of the three Section VI teams in the final four are in action Friday. Allegany-Limestone is the first to take the court at 11:45 a.m., while Williamsville South plays in the last game of the day at 8 p.m.

2. Boys basketball - NYSPHSAA semifinals at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton

Both Section VI teams in the final four play today. East plays in the Class D semis at 9:30 a.m., while Health Sciences plays in its second straight final four at 5 p.m.

Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.

