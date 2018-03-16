Garden Notes: Plantasia is coming (and so is spring!)

The African Violet and Gesneriads Society of Western New York will meet at 7 p.m. March 20 at the Greenfield Health and Rehabilitation facility. Contact Judy Oneil at judyoneil1945@gmail.com for detailed directions.

Western New York Rose Society will meet at 7 p.m. March 21 at St. Stephens-Bethlehem United Church of Christ, 750 Wehrle Drive, Amherst. Steve Styn will present “Preparing Your Garden and Planting Your Roses.”

Federated Holland Garden Club will meet for its installation luncheon at 11:30 a.m. March 21 at Holland Willows, 177 Savage Road, Holland. New members welcome.

Plantasia, the garden and landscape show, is scheduled for March 22-25 at the Fairgrounds Event Center and Artisan Hall in Hamburg. This year’s theme is “Cityscapes into the Night.”

Attractions include theme gardens; a Children’s Discovery Garden hosted by the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens; seminars; a garden market, and many vendors. Visit plantasiany.com. Plantasia is presented by PLANT WNY – the Professional Landscape & Nursery Trades.

Judges Council of 8th District of Federated Garden Clubs of New York State will present a small standard flower show at Plantasia (see above), March 22-25.

