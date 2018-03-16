BuffaloNews.com
Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Buffalo Sabres 2
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Nathan Beaulieu hammers Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matt Martin with a right hook to the face during a fight in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Toronto Maple Leafs packed the lower seats to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs warm up in the pregame skate.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Toronto Maple Leafs fans out numbered the Buffalo Sabres fans.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly skates up the ice in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Brendan Guhle battles Toronto Maple Leafs center Zach Hyman for the puck in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres fan cheers a Sabres goal in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Curtis McElhinney lets in a goal by Buffalo Sabres right wing Jason Pominville in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres fans celebrate after Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Curtis McElhinney let in a goal by Buffalo Sabres right wing Jason Pominville in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Curtis McElhinney makes a save on a shot by Buffalo Sabres center Scott Wilson in the third period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing James van Riemsdyk beats Buffalo Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner for the first goal of the night in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner makes a save in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Brendan Guhle clears the puck from in front of the net in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Travis Dermott levels Buffalo Sabres center Zemgus Girgensons with huge hit in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Sam Reinhart shoots the puck on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Curtis McElhinney in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly battles Toronto Maple Leafs center Tyler Bozak for the puck during a face off in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Travis Dermott and Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Connor Carrick celebrate a goal in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner lets in the third goal of the game in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Brendan Guhle battles Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Kasperi Kapanen for the puck in front of Buffalo Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
A Buffalo Sabres fan and Toronto Maple Leafs fan compete for attention with their signs in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner makes a save on a shot by Toronto Maple Leafs left wing James van Riemsdyk in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Toronto Maple Leafs center Tyler Bozak beats Buffalo Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner for a goal in the second period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Both the Buffalo Sabres and the Toronto Maple Leafs bench cheer on their team mates after a fight in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Buffalo Sabres fan cheer after a Sabres goal in the first period.
James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Share this article