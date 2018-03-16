Curators, from left, Elisabeth Samuels, Emily Tucker and Anna Kaplan, with locally based Resource:Art collaborative were responsible for choosing the art for the Corridors Gallery at Hotel Henry.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Work by artist Jack Drummer is displayed at Hotel Henry.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The curators wander the halls at Hotel Henry as guests lounge near a work by Gigi Gatewood.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Work by artist Gigi Gatewood is displayed at Hotel Henry.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Artist Rebecca Allan's acrylic and peel collage on canvas displayed in a wing of the historic building.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Work by artist Gigi Gatewood is displayed at Hotel Henry.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Work by artist Jack Drummer is displayed at Hotel Henry.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Work by artist Gigi Gatewood is displayed at Hotel Henry.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Work by artist Gary Sczerbaniewicz called "Bridge to Total Freedom" is displayed at Hotel Henry.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Curators, from left, Emily Tucker, Anna Kaplan, and Elisabeth Samuels discuss their pleasure with artist Rebecca Allan's collection of acrylic and peel collages on canvas for a wing of the historic building.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Artist Rebecca Allan's acrylic and peel collage on canvas displayed in a wing of the historic building.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Artist Rebecca Allan's acrylic and peel collage on canvas displayed in a wing of the historic building at Hotel Henry..
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Work by artist Gary Sczerbaniewicz called "Archaeopteryx, 2016."
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Work by artist Gary Sczerbaniewicz called "Bridge to Total Freedom, No. 2".
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Work by artist Eric Magnuson called "Flipping the Script" is displayed at Hotel Henry.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Works by artist Julian Montague is displayed at Hotel Henry.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Works by artist Julian Montague is displayed at Hotel Henry.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Works by artist Julian Montague is displayed at Hotel Henry.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Work by artist Eric Magnuson is displayed at Hotel Henry.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Work by artist Eric Magnuson is displayed at Hotel Henry.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Work by artist Eric Magnuson is displayed at Hotel Henry.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Work by artist Eric Magnuson is displayed at Hotel Henry.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Work by artist Eric Magnuson is displayed at Hotel Henry.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Works by artist Gigi Gatewood is displayed at Hotel Henry.
