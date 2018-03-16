Fuel tanker at Buffalo airport hits fence, spills 2,000 gallons of jet fuel

A fueling truck crashed into a perimeter fence at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport early Friday morning, spilling about 2,000 gallons of jet fuel, said Airport Fire Department Chief Bill Major.

The truck, operated by Prior Aviation which handles fueling of all aircraft at the airport, was on an access road when it collided with the fence at about 5:20 a.m., causing a leak in the fueling system underneath the truck, Major said.

The truck was carrying 4,800 gallons of "Jet A" fuel, he said. The crash happened near a runway that wasn't in use and didn't affect any flights or other airport operations, NFTA officials said

Airport firefighters were joined by the Buffalo Fire Department's hazmat team and fire crews from U-Crest and Highview volunteer fire companies. NFTA police and airport staff also responded. Investigators with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Department of Transportation and Department of Health also went to the scene.

About 2,000 gallons of the fuel spilled but fire crews were able to divert 2,800 more into another tanker.

Some fuel spilled into the storm water system, Major said.

The cause of the crash was under investigator. Major said light snow was falling and there was some wind when the incident occurred. Investigators will also look into the possibility that driver error or mechanical failure caused the crash.