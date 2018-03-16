FUCHS, Ronald E.

FUCHS - Ronald E. Of Hamburg, entered into rest March 14, 2018; beloved husband of Florence (nee Sendlak) Fuchs; devoted father of Linda Fuchs (Charles Andhor), Thomas Fuchs and Kenneth Fuchs; cherished grandfather of Zachary, Matthew and Gabriella; loving son of the late Frank and Anna Fuchs; dear brother of the late Robert, Richard, Doris and Maria. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com