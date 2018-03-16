Friend pleads guilty in homeless man's death during argument

A man pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Friday in the strangulation death of a friend of his in October.

Peter Isaacs, 38, admitted that he killed Preston A. German, 46, during an argument.

German's body was discovered on Oct. 23 in a vacant house at 168 West Ave., where investigators believe the men were staying. Authorities have described both men as being homeless. Isaacs was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with second-degree murder.

State Supreme Court Justice Russell P. Buscaglia scheduled sentencing for May 23.

Assistant District Attorney Eugene T. Partridge III of the DA’s Homicide Bureau prosecuted case.