Friend pleads guilty in homeless man's death during argument
A man pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Friday in the strangulation death of a friend of his in October.
Peter Isaacs, 38, admitted that he killed Preston A. German, 46, during an argument.
German's body was discovered on Oct. 23 in a vacant house at 168 West Ave., where investigators believe the men were staying. Authorities have described both men as being homeless. Isaacs was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with second-degree murder.
State Supreme Court Justice Russell P. Buscaglia scheduled sentencing for May 23.
Assistant District Attorney Eugene T. Partridge III of the DA’s Homicide Bureau prosecuted case.
Share this article