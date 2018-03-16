EDM star Datsik cancels RiverWorks date amid sexual assault allegations

It's been a dark few days for electronic dance music star Datsik, who's been dropped by his record label and has canceled the remainder of his Ninja Nation 2018 tour as a result of sexual assault allegations made against him by social media users.

The Canadian DJ, whose real name is Troy Beetles, was scheduled to play Buffalo on March 30 in Buffalo RiverWorks. But Datsik announced on Facebook Thursday that he would step away from performing, then made his Twitter account private on Friday morning.

A report from Syracuse.com's Geoff Herbert elaborates on the assault details, which include select women receiving special invitations - with a code word - to the artist's tour bus, as well as drugs and alcohol.

Billboard.com passes along Datsik's statement on Twitter, too, in which the veteran DJ denies the claims made against him and concludes with this statement: "I will make a bigger effort to make sure that nothing I do will be misinterpreted in the future."

Datsik has performed in Buffalo once each year since 2012, occasionally selling out Town Ballroom. Here's a Smiles gallery from the DJ's 2017 show. The March show would have been his first performance in RiverWorks.

