Duplicate Bridge: March 17, 2018

The Airport Bridge Club resumes club championship games with extra points at 10 a.m. Monday, March 19, and at all games during the coming week. The morning game Monday is followed by free lunch at 1 p.m. and the ACBL wide Senior Pairs game at 1:15 p.m.

The Bridge Center of Buffalo continues supervised play classes for new players at 11:30 a.m. Mondays and 7 p.m. Tuesdays. For details, see the calendar at bridgecenterofbuffalo.com.

Hamburg Senior Bridge, which has been meeting on Tuesday afternoons for the past two years at the Hamburg Senior Center, 4540 Southwestern Blvd., is looking for additional players.

Previous players who have been away from the game, as well as advanced beginners who recently took classes, are welcome to join the group.

Players arrive around 12:15 p.m. Play begins at 12:30 and ends around 3:30. For more information, players can drop in prior to the game, call 202-4505 or email chetzler@roadrunner.com.

Tournament calendar

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, March 27, to Sunday, April 1. For info, click this link.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Knights of Columbus, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, April 7, and Sunday, April 8. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Williamsville. Friday, April 13, to Sunday, April 15. For info, click this link.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Century Club, 566 East Ave., Rochester. Friday, April 20, and Saturday, April 21.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 22, to Monday, May 28. For info, click this link.

Ithaca Sectional – Location TBA. Saturday, June 2, and Sunday, June 3.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 11, to Sunday, June 17.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Location TBA, Webster. Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15.

Hamilton Sectional – Royal Canadian Legion, 435 Limeridge Road East, Hamilton, Ont. Saturday, July 14, and Sunday, July 15.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 13, to Sunday, Aug. 19.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – Monroeville Convention Center/Doubletree Hotel, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 28, to Sunday, Sept. 3.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn Parkway Conference Centre, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Sept. 4, to Sunday, Sept. 9.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 21, to Sunday, Sept. 23.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Location TBA, Webster. Saturday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 7.

Buffalo Regional – Adams Mark Hotel, 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 16, to Sunday, Oct. 21.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Location TBA, Canandaigua. Saturday, Nov. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 11.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 3, to Sunday, Dec. 9.

2019

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, to Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Friday, April 5, 2019, to Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, April 13, 2019, and Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Toronto Easter Regional – Tuesday, April 16, 2019, to Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Rochester Regional – Tuesday, May 13, 2019, to Sunday, May 18, 2019.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Tuesday, May 21, 2019, to Monday, May 27, 2019.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, 2019, to Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 13, 2019, and Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, to Sunday, Sept. 2, 2019.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, to Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, and Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Buffalo Regional – Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, to Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

Toronto Fall Regional – Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, to Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, and Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, to Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.

Bridge club websites:

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks currently cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is (716) 849-4420.

A Ruby Life Master since the ACBL created that new ranking at the beginning of 2016, Dale Anderson recently attained a career total of 2,300 master points. He blogs about his progress toward Gold Life Master (2,500 points) and other bridge adventures here.

Duplicate scores

Week of March 5 to March 11

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A: Martin Pieterse and Mike Silverman, 58.67%; B: Bob Sommerstein and Allen Beroza, 57.08%; C: Marilyn Sultz and June Feuerstein, 53.82%; east-west, A/B: Bill Boardman and Joe Rooney, 58.87%; C: Paula Kotowski and Ed Morgan, 55.92%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A: John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 59.72%; B: Eleanor Whelan and Helen Panza, 58.10%; C: Gene Nowatniak and Chip Kean, 44.68%; east-west, A: Mike Silverman and Art Matthies, 60.19%; B: Dorothy May and Paul Zittel, 57.87%; Barbara Pieterse and Paula Kotowski, 54.63%; C: Mary Terrana and Marilyn Sultz, 52.55%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – Howell. Martin Pieterse and Walt Olszewski, 60.19%; (tie) Bill Boardman and Bob Linn, John Ziemer and Alan Greer, 56.48%; Janet Frisch and Marilyn Sultz, 51.85%; Nancy Wolstoncroft and Mike Silverman, 50.46%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – North-south, A: Denise Slattery and John Ziemer, 59.17%; B/C: (tie) Florence Boyd and Fenton Harrison, Eleanor Whelan and Rita Sofia, 51.25%; east-west, A: Barbara Libby and Alan Greer, 59.58%; B/C: Ed Morgan and Bob Sommerstein, 55.81%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – Howell. A: Helen Panza and Mike Silverman, 59.38%; B: Ed Drozen and Walt Olszewski, 58.85%; Sandi England and Ken Meier, 52.31%; Dorothy May and Bill Boardman, 51.05%; C: Alex Miller and Paul Ganley, 48.44%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – Howell. A: Shirley Casseta and Ross Markello, 61.31%; Alan Greer and partner, 58.33%; B: Pawan Matta and Cleveland Fleming, 52.38%; Denise Slattery and Dale Anderson, 51.79%; C: Al Dickman and Chuck Heimerl, 50.60%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Non-life masters. North-south, A/B: Margaret Zhou and Ed Morgan, 61.90%; C: Pat Haynes and Terry Camp, 54.17%; east-west, A: Carla Press and Agi Maisel, 63.10%; B/C: Judith Babat and Rivona Ehrenreich, 51.49%; Carol Neuhaus and Burt Freiman, 46.73%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – One winner. Mary Ball and Art Morth, 65.93%; Donna Steffan and Judy Graf, 61.85%; Elaine Universal and Mike Ryan, 58.15%; (tie) Clare Gareleck and Gay Simpson, Judy Padgug and Joanne Kelley, 55.93%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday noon – 0-750 game. North-south, A: Gene and Ruth Nowatniak, 58.33%; Joe Miranda and Bill Rich, 55.65%; Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 52.68%; B/C: Pat Haynes and Terry Camp, 49.40%; east-west, A: Judy Zeckhauser and Chip Kean, 62.50%; Dorothy and Larry Soong, 58.04%; Jim Easton and Marilyn Wortzman, 55.36%; B/C: Judith Babat and Rivona Ehrenreich, 52.98%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – One winner. Penny and Peter Shui, 66.67%; Bob Sommerstein and Larry Abate, 59.26%; Terry Fraas and Rajarshi Roy, 56.48%; Pat Rasmus and Ken Meier, 55.09%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – One winner. A: Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 63.70%; B/C: Peter Patterson and Linda Burroughsford, 56.30%; Ginny Panaro and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 54.81%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday noon – One winner. Judy Graf and Mike Ryan, 59.72%; Rolene Pozarny and Raj Puri, 57.41%; Penny and Peter Shui, 56.02%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 55.56%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Joe Miranda and Jane Larcom, 57%; Joann LaFay and Lillian Gotshall, 56%; Ken Meier and Joe Rooney, 51%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Howell. A: Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 64.58%; B: Mary Ball and Art Morth, 60.42%; C: Jim Easton and Marilyn Wortzman, 50.52%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – North-south, Jack Cukierman and Gabe Tannenbaum, 66.7%; Jan O’Mara and Edna Fill, 51.4% ; east-west, Bill Rich and Art Morth, 63.3%; Beena and Madhav Deshmukh, 61.9%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – North-south, Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 54.13%; Miriam Regnet and Elve Johnston, 52.88%; east-west, Jeff Bender and Gabe Tannenbaum, 62.63%; Roy Crocker and John Lewis, 55.38%; Jim Lanzo and John Meindl, 49.88%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Howell. Bob Lederhouse and Bob Linn, 61.11%; Edith Moran and Anne Clancy, 55.21%; Elve Johnston and Shirley Salter, 52.60%; Walt Olszewski and Jim Lanzo, 52.08%; (tie) David Whitt and Sharon Wilcox, Sushil and Maria Amlani, 51.56%.

Other clubs

ABA Humboldt Bridge Club Tuesday evening – Howell. Neola McGuire and Pamela Murphy, 68.18%; Diana Brown and Pearl Harris, 59.09%.

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Bill Rich and Jan O’Mara, 57%; George Mayers and Marian Morber, 52%; east-west, Mike Brown and Ron Fill, 58%; Dave Stroud and Fritz Schweiger, 51%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – North-south, George Mayers and Marian Morber, 60%; Joe Huber and Chuck Heimerl, 56%; east-west, Fritz Schweiger and Marv Feuerstein, 60%; Carl Gebauer and Cindy Darone, 53%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Meena Rustgi and Sukhanand Jain, 68.8%; Dottie Potembski and Jerry Stange, 51.6%; east-west, Sandy Recoon and Bill Hambridge, 60.4%; Esther Greene and Ruth Lansing, 56.2%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Howell. Linda Vassallo and Wilson McClaren, 58%; Ellen Lochead and Bill Rogers, 54%; (tie) Kathy Borzic and Bill Westley, Stan Koslowski and Bob Jorgensen, 51%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – North-south, Pat and Mike Weber, 71.7%; Rose Bochiechio and Ron Fill, 50.1%; east-west, Marv Feuerstein and Fritz Schweiger, 57.3%; Dorothy and Ed Rupp, 56.2%.

Email: danderson@buffnews.com