Drug dealer found with heroin, fentanyl and coke pleads to four felonies

A three-time felon who was arrested in January 2017 pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to four more felonies, all related to a large-scale drug operation.

Welton Miles, 38, has been jailed since his arrest, when the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and Buffalo Police narcotics units raided a Stewart Avenue home and found narcotics packaged and ready for sale in nearly 500 glassine packages.

Assistant District Attorney Paul Williams said police found heroin, fentanyl and other drugs, with some found in his car and some found in his refrigerator.

Miles pleaded guilty Tuesday to four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Judge Michael Pietruszka committed to considering a six-year prison term at Miles' April 17 sentencing.