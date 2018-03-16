DEC sets cleanup plans for former carbon plant site in Niagara Falls

The state brownfield cleanup program is making plans for work at part of the former Great Lakes Carbon complex in Niagara Falls. The company later was known as SGL Carbon and NFB Carbon.

Three empty buildings are on the 7.14-acre site at 6200-6390 Niagara Falls Blvd. Two were offices for the carbon plant and the other was a gas station.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said Thursday that owner Carl Hasselback Jr. of Cheektowaga, who acquired the site in 2016, wants to open a convenience store, including gasoline and diesel fuel pumps.

The DEC plans soil sampling, drilling of groundwater monitoring wells and testing to look for soil vapors and determine if any vapors infiltrate the buildings. A public comment period on the plan lasts until April 14.