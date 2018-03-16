Daily Drive Podcast: Bulls and Bills, it's all good

In Friday's [BN] Blitz Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester of Buffalo Sports Page wrap up a big week for the Bills, and how the success of the Bills and University at Buffalo Bulls is fueling a good sports vibe in Western New York.

0:00 Bulls & Bills: It's all good in WNY

2:30 Both teams gaining new fans

3:30 Bills playoff feeling again if Bulls win again?

5:00 Bills Week: Positioned for a playoff win?

6:10 Two-minute drill: Did Bills take step forward or backward?