Signing free agent Star Lotulelei was one of the Bills' many moves this week. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)

Daily Drive Podcast: Bulls and Bills, it's all good

In Friday's [BN] Blitz Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester of Buffalo Sports Page wrap up a big week for the Bills, and how the success of the Bills and University at Buffalo Bulls is fueling a good sports vibe in Western New York.

0:00  Bulls & Bills: It's all good in WNY

2:30  Both teams gaining new fans

3:30  Bills playoff feeling again if Bulls win again?

5:00 Bills Week: Positioned for a playoff win?

6:10 Two-minute drill: Did Bills take step forward or backward?

