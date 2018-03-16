Czarnik’s hat trick lifts Bruins over Amerks

A three-goal night for Austin Czarnik helped Providence defeat Rochester, 5-3, in front of 7,796 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center Friday night.

The undrafted free agent out of Miami (Ohio) netted the final three goals for the Bruins. Two of Czarnik’s tallies were power play goals, while the other was an empty netter with 53 seconds remaining.

Connor Clifton and Adam Payerl also scored for the Bruins. Tommy Cross, Kenny Agostino and Ryan Fitzgerald each recorded two assists.

Adam Krause, Alexander Nylander and Danny O’Regan each scored once for the Amerks.

Adam Wilcox made 35 saves in 44 minutes of action for Rochester before being pulled in favor of Jonas Johansson.

Zane McIntyre made 28 saves for the Bruins.

The meeting between the two Eastern Conference foes was the last time the two would meet in the regular season. Providence (37-20-3-2) won the first meeting in overtime last Friday at the Blue Cross Arena, 2-1.

Rochester will play Sunday against Hartford at the XL Center with a 5 p.m faceoff.

The Amerks (30-18-10-6) have recorded at least one point in the previous three meetings with the Wolfpack this season. Rochester lost in overtime in their last two meetings, which came back in December.