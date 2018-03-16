COX, Marsha (Finsterbach)

COX - Marsha (nee Finsterbach)

Of Lancaster, NY, March 14, 2018. Beloved wife of William; loving mother of Amy Stroka, Kristen Cox, and Lisa Wojcik; dearest grandmother of Payton Stroka. The family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, on Saturday from 1-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com