Cheektowaga man arraigned following alleged assault on attorney

A Cheektowaga man accused of allegedly assaulting his defense attorney while the two were meeting at the Erie County Holding Center a week ago was arraigned on criminal charges Friday in Buffalo City Court, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Mark Dublino, 54, was charged with one count of felony assault while confined in a correctional facility and one count of attempted assault with intent to cause serious injury at his arraignment before Buffalo City Court Judge Debra Givens, the District Attorney's Office said.

Dublino allegedly attacked attorney Joseph J. Terranova, who represented Dublino at a trial earlier this year, the District Attorney's Office said.

Dublino was convicted on nine felony convictions following a 2016 incident, the District Attorney's Office said.

Dublino is set to return to court at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. He remains in the Holding Center without bail, the District Attorney's Office said.