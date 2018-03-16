Channel 4's Shepherd headed to job in San Diego

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) sports reporter and anchor Shannon Shepherd announced on social media that today is her last day at the CBS affiliate after two years.

The St. Bonaventure graduate said she is starting a new job at Fox Sports San Diego.

"This is one of the hardest decisions I have ever made, especially when a hug from my mom is only 30 minutes away," wrote the Western New York native.

"Thank you to everyone who flipped on their TV and watched this girl who had her dream sophomore year of college come true," she added.

There was no immediate word on a replacement. Channel 4 General Manager Dominic Mancuso is on vacation.

