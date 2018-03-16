BUTLER, Bernice I. (Prentice)

March 14, 2018; wife of the late Ira Butler; loving mother of Norman (Patricia), Michael (late Beverly) Tisdale, Tammie (John) Szalczewski, Christine Butler and the late Darlene, Raymond, Janette and Suzette Butler; also survived by five brothers, three sisters, 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., where funeral will be held Monday, 11 AM. Flowers declined. Memorials to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.