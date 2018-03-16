BURNS, Dolores W. (Woldman)

Entered into rest March 14, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Francis P. Burns; devoted mother of Terence (Lynne) Burns, Matthew (Patty) Burns, Suzanne (Donald) Sylvia, Daniel (Angela) Burns, Mary (Michael) Eberle, and Ellen (Edward) Johnson; cherished grandmother of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Daniel and Salome Woldman; dear sister of Barbara (late Robert) Brink, Diane (Thomas) Fohl, and Lawrence (Rosie) Woldman; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul's Church, Delaware Ave. and Victoria Blvd., Kenmore on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Dolores enjoyed Christmas, chocolates, and the casino. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com