Bowling: Weber, Reese team up for victory

Michael Weber and Ryan Reese used to be rivals when they bowled in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association and state Catholic High School AA competition. They recently teamed up to with the Class A Scratch Division in the Greater Buffalo USBC's Youth Doubles Tournament at AMF Lancaster Lanes.

Weber, who was the top qualifier and runner-up in last Saturday's state CHSAA championship at Classic Lanes in the Town of Tonawanda, is a sophomore at St. Joe's, where he already is setting Monsignor Martin records.

Reese, now a freshman at Niagara, was Male Athlete of the Year in 2017 at Cardinal O'Hara, where he participated in varsity soccer, volleyball and, of course, bowling. He won the state CHSAA singles title as a sophomore.

Reese shot a 300 game in his 820 series. Weber had a 239 in his 671 set. Combined they shot 1,491 to walk away with the scratch title by more than 100 pins over second-place Brittany McAndrews and Jacob Swinarski. Weber shot a 289 in a 737 series he shot while paired with Kendyll Jaskier to finish fourth in the scratch doubles with 1,319.

Some of the same youth bowlers who enjoyed success in last month's Greater Buffalo USBC's 33rd Youth Singles Championship at Kenmore Lanes stood out in last weekend's state public schools championships held at the OnCenter in Syracuse. School and sectional teams from the 11 NYSPHSAA sections had the opportunity to bowl on the same setup that will be used for the USBC Open Championship, bowling's national tournament, starting next Saturday.

Danielle Milo, the girls scratch singles champion in the GBUSBC tournament, helped Orchard Park to a second-place finish in the Division I schools team tournament in the state meet. Her individual total of 1,114 (185.67) was sixth best. OP teammate Sarah Radt shot 1,157 (192.13) for third..

Thomas Klenke of Orchard Park, who won the GBUSBC scratch singles with a 716 after qualifying fifth with 662 , had the third-best single score in the sectional team competition at Syracuse. Klenke shot 1,212 (202 average) in the states.

PBA's top Moments

The Professional Bowlers Association, celebrating the 60th anniversary of its founding, is unveiling the 60 "Most Memorable Moments" in its history. The PBA already has released the top 10, and veteran followers of the Tour, which once was a live television staple on Saturday afternoons, probably remember many of them.

No. 1 was Don Johnson leaving a 10-pin on his final ball for a 299 games in his title match against Dick Ritger at the Firestone Tournament of Champions at Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn, Ohio in 1970. Johnson had the title wrapped up but was shooting for a $10,000 perfect game bonus, which was a significant amount at that time, but crumbs now for the multi-million dollar NFL quarterbacks and major league pitchers these days.

My favorites from the list are:

No. 3 - Kelly Kulick becoming the first woman to win a PBA Tour title in the 2010 PBA Tournament of Champions in Las Vegas.

No. 5. - Pete Weber striking in the 10th frame to claim a record fifth U.S. Open title by one pin in 2012, then uttering his famous, “Who Do You Think You Are, I Am!”

No. 7. - Del Ballard Jr., needing two strikes and 7 pins to win the 1991 Fair Lanes Open over Pete Weber, gets the first two but rolls a gutter ball on last shot to lose.

No. 8 - Mark Roth becoming the first player to convert the 7-10 split in a 1980 televised PBA final.

A tie for No. 10 - Mika Koivuniemi defeating Tom Daugherty in the 2011 TOC, 299-100, the biggest margin of victory ever, and goes on to win the $250,000 record first prize. It was the PBA's first live telecast on ABC since 1997. Dougherty's 100 was the lowest game ever bowled on TV.

Pin chasers

X - The PBA's regional tournament schedule for this month includes the PBA50 Rossi Lanes Open in Elmira starting next Friday.

X - One event on the nine-tournament World Bowling Tour schedule includes the USBC Masters, which will run April 8-15 at the Oncenter in Syracuse during the USBC Open. It will be the closest the top PBA and WBT players will come to this area. At one time you could count on the top pros bowling here at least once a year at the old Fairlanes in Depew and Thruway Lanes in Cheektowaga.

X - Lucy Sandelin of Tampa, Fla., was trying to claim an unprecedented fourth USBC Seniors Queens title when the tournament opened Friday at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nev. More than 80 of the best female bowlers age 50 and older are vying for the coveted tiara and $8,000 top prize. Sandelin, a 60-year-old right-hander, captured her third tiara last year in Baton Rouge, La., with a victory over Anne Marie Duggan. There are no Western New York bowlers in the field, however.

X - There will be a 3-Man Baker No-Top tournament on Sunday at Allie Brandt Lanes in Lockport. Registration for the limited field is scheduled for 11 a.m. with the bowling starting at noon.

X - The Lou Marcantonio Memorial Handicap, formerly the Interstate Teachers Tournament, goes off at Rapids Bowling Center Saturday and Sunday in Niagara Falls. No walk-ins will be accommodated.