[BN] Blitz newsletter: Welcoming the newest Bills to Buffalo

The Bills displayed their free agency acquisitions on Thursday, introducing five new players: defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, defensive end Trent Murphy, safety Rafael Bush, linebacker Julian Stanford, and quarterback AJ McCarron.

Lotulelei is now the team's highest-paid player with a $10 million average annual salary and is ready to do the grunt work for Sean McDermott's defense, Jay Skurski writes for [BN] Blitz.

McCarron sees opportunity to start: Call him a bridge quarterback, but the former Bengals backup believes the Bills offered him "a great opportunity for myself to be able to come up here and be able to compete for a starting job."

Mark Gaughan's analysis: Signing McCarron "makes perfect sense for a Bills team that is primed to draft a rookie franchise quarterback high in the first round."

Murphy 'a perfect fit' on D-line: The Bills' new $7 million-per-year edge rusher describes himself as "what coach is looking for here as far as blue-collar guys, a scheme, guys that are passionate, trying to build a culture, kind of that tough, blue-collar mentality, winning, playing together, just competing."

Bush brings veteran perspective: After languishing in free agency for three weeks last year, the 30-year-old safety was thankful to receive interest from the Bills on opening day this time.

Fan support attracted Stanford: The former Jets linebacker didn't know much about Buffalo before signing with the Bills, other than "they have the best fan base in football."

Richie Incognito restructures contract: "I'm thrilled to be returning this season and fired up to get back to work with my Buffalo Bills brothers," the Pro Bowl left guard wrote on Instagram after reportedly agreeing to a pay cut."

'There is no competition': Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

