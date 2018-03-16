Bills re-sign Travaris Cadet, Taiwan Jones

The Bills have re-signed two running backs who ended the 2017 season on injured reserve, bringing back Travaris Cadet and Taiwan Jones on one-year deals.

Cadet's season ended with a dislocated ankle and fractured leg in a gruesome injury in Week 16 against the New England Patriots. Cadet posted video of himself earlier this week that howed him running at full speed at the Bills' facility.

After being signed in November, Cadet provided some speed in the backup running back role. Cadet, 29, played six games with the Bills with 22 carries for 93 yards. He began the season with the Jets, playing in three games in October. He spent most of his career with the New Orleans Saints.

Jones, signed last offseason from the Raiders, suffered a broken arm in a Week 9 loss to the New York Jets. Jones played the "gunner" role on special teams, although he also made a key play in the game-winning drive against Oakland when he got the ball on third-and-long for a key first down.

The Bills also signed Jacksonville free agent running back Chris Ivory so they have a depth chart starting with All-Pro LeSean McCoy, Ivory, Cadet, Marcus Murphy and Jones. Aaron Green is also under contract.

Return to [BN] Blitz for updates to this story.