Bills Notebook: Beane will 'root for Tyrod the rest of his career'; onto the draft

Brandon Beane made it clear Friday that, as far as he's concerned, the Buffalo Bills and Tyrod Taylor parted on good terms.

"I really hope that's a great situation for him," the general manager told reporters in his first public comments since last week's trade that sent the quarterback to the Cleveland Browns for a third-round draft pick.

"I will root for Tyrod the rest of his career other than when he's playing the Bills," Beane said. "I think he's in a good spot. In my conversations with (Browns GM) John Dorsey, they were super excited for what he's going to bring and I thought it was important for us to be fair to him and put him in the spot that they were going to surround him with talent."

***

Beane said the Bills are, for all intents and purposes, done with free-agent signings.

"Now that we've spent our money, it's about 100 percent back on the draft for the most part," he said.

Among the spots the Bills still need to address is wide receiver, something Beane said could be done either through the draft or low-cost free-agent acquisitions.

"If you remember, that position, specifically, a couple guys came open in May last year (including Rod Streater, who was signed)," he said. "You never know. We'll still look to build a lot of spots, including wide receiver."

***

The GM called the trade that sent the Bills' 21st overall pick and offensive tackle Cordy Glenn to the Cincinnati Bengals for the 12th choice a "win-win."

"Dion (Dawkins) played well for us last year (at left tackle)," Beane said. "Cordy had an unfortunate year (with nagging ankle and foot problems) and that was (coach) Sean (McDermott's) and my limited exposure to him. I'd see him on tape, obviously, and he's a good player."

The Bengals had a clear need at tackle after Andrew Whitworth signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Rams last year.

"I think they needed to shore up their left tackle spot and so we started conversations and it worked out," Beane said. "I set the value, (saying), 'It's going to take this to get him,' and we worked it out and they accepted it."

***

Beane insisted he wasn't nervous about the fact several other free-agent quarterbacks signed with teams before the Bills acquired former Bengals backup AJ McCarron Wednesday.

"No, because you put values on every player and I reminded my guys the night before this started, over a text, I was basically reminding them to jump me if I start chasing someone. (He told them) 'You be my checks and balances, and we put values, ranges. Hey, this is probably where the floor he's going to be, this is the max we're willing to pay on this guy.' We talked, we looked, we researched the market. Sometimes you're calling on a guy that you think's going to be a similar value, you don't really want him for whatever reason – culture, what you're looking for your offense.

"But you call just to gauge the market, just to see where you're going to have to be on the guy you're targeting. We took the slow, methodical approach. We had our reasons for that, and I'm thrilled with getting AJ here and excited for his opportunity to show what he can do."

***

Although Beane said there were other positions the Bills would have liked to fill in free agency but didn't, he did say that defensive line was a priority that they addressed with the signings of tackle Star Lotulelei, end Trent Murphy, and re-signing of tackle Kyle Williams.

"We wanted to be strong up front and I think we've taken another step," the GM said. "We're not there, we're still building it."

Beane added that the addition of Murphy didn't impact the status of incumbent ends Jerry Hughes and Shaq Lawson.

"I would love to have eight guys that were all Pro Bowlers on that front," Beane said. "I know that's not really possible, but I believe in waves of those D-line and Sean does as well. And that's the concept of these signings."

***

Beane was happy the Bills were able to retain offensive guard Richie Incognito after he agreed to a pay cut.

"And he'll bring some leadership for us with (center Eric) Wood's departure," the GM said.

But Beane added Wood is still on the Bills' roster despite suffering a career-ending neck injury. Beane had no timetable on when Wood's departure from the team and into retirement would become official.

"Focused on the draft," he said.