Bills free agent cornerback Shareece Wright to sign with Oakland Raiders

Bills free agent cornerback Shareece Wright is signing with the Oakland Raiders, he announced on Instagram.

Wright spent one season with the Bills, playing in 12 games with 44 tackles and five passes defenses. He signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Bills last May.

The deal brings him back to his native California. He is from San Bernardino, played at USC and then was drafted in the third round by the then-San Diego Chargers in the third round in 2011. He spent four years with the Chargers and then two with the Ravens before joining the Bills.