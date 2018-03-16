Best Twitter reactions to UB's win over Arizona in NCAA Tournament
The University at Buffalo's men's basketball team destroyed a lot of March Madness brackets (including those of two former U.S. presidents) by pulling off a massive upset Thursday night, beating fourth-seeded Arizona 89-68 in their first NCAA Tournament win. UB fans are not sorry.
I'm still in shock. The 13 seed just beat the 4 seed by 21 points #HornsUp
— Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) March 16, 2018
Sorry for busting your bracket @BarackObama #UBDancing https://t.co/5P5ax8lyKY
— UB Men's Basketball (@UBmenshoops) March 16, 2018
. @UBmenshoops has officially busted part of at least two former presidents’ brackets and honestly i’m here for it pic.twitter.com/NVKmKxd9ZR
— Abby Snowder ❄ (@abs_blabs) March 16, 2018
So proud of my @UBuffalo Bulls. They just upset Arizona and move on. Now that’s great news! pic.twitter.com/kUV9WEHAa9
— Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) March 16, 2018
@UBmenshoops we’re still dancing Cinderella #MarchMadness #HornsUp pic.twitter.com/LF8yYnY2p4
— TJV (@todd_vic) March 16, 2018
On this morning after our huge @UBuffalo win, I’m even more excited. WOW! I love #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/6TkhyHjbh0
— Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) March 16, 2018
How I’m Feeling This Friday Morning After My Alma Mater’s First NCAA Tournament Win:
cc: @UBmenshoops @UBAthletics @UBuffalo pic.twitter.com/7GMgJ2vNSg
— Nellz. (@nellzatc) March 16, 2018
Everyone waking up today after that bracket-busting win by @UBmenshoops!#MarchMadness #HornsUp pic.twitter.com/cWSHiSrF9P
— 43North (@forty3north) March 16, 2018
On repeat all day @UBmenshoops @nate_oats #HornsUp pic.twitter.com/POVJ8ABDBH
— Eric Sharp (@realsharpie) March 16, 2018
When your UB Bulls pull off the upset #HornsUp #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/oSdtLlOyK3
— Klein Road Turkey (@KleinTurkey) March 16, 2018
#FridayFeeling #HornsUp pic.twitter.com/XIpD9w9Al3
— Matt W (@MattWal17) March 16, 2018
IM WITH A GROUP OF PEOPLE WHO DONT GET HOW EXCITING THIS IS. HELP ME CELEBRATE, TWITTER. https://t.co/kOM7R2TOIM
— Sara DiNatale (@sara_dinatale) March 16, 2018
Not all mornings taste the same. Proud to wake up as a #UB alumna! #BuffaloveNotes #Buffalo #HornsUp pic.twitter.com/a1eh9Mq9ec
— BuffaloveNotes (@BuffaloveNotes) March 16, 2018
See photos of all the action as #UB blows out #Arizona in the first round of the #NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament https://t.co/Eg2W8b2NC5 pic.twitter.com/yk0vHig4Pq
— Buffalo News Sports (@TBNSports) March 16, 2018
