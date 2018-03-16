Best Twitter reactions to UB's win over Arizona in NCAA Tournament

The University at Buffalo's men's basketball team destroyed a lot of March Madness brackets (including those of two former U.S. presidents) by pulling off a massive upset Thursday night, beating fourth-seeded Arizona 89-68 in their first NCAA Tournament win. UB fans are not sorry.

I'm still in shock. The 13 seed just beat the 4 seed by 21 points #HornsUp — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) March 16, 2018

. @UBmenshoops has officially busted part of at least two former presidents’ brackets and honestly i’m here for it pic.twitter.com/NVKmKxd9ZR — Abby Snowder ❄ (@abs_blabs) March 16, 2018

So proud of my @UBuffalo Bulls. They just upset Arizona and move on. Now that’s great news! pic.twitter.com/kUV9WEHAa9 — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) March 16, 2018

On this morning after our huge @UBuffalo win, I’m even more excited. WOW! I love #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/6TkhyHjbh0 — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) March 16, 2018

When your UB Bulls pull off the upset #HornsUp #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/oSdtLlOyK3 — Klein Road Turkey (@KleinTurkey) March 16, 2018

IM WITH A GROUP OF PEOPLE WHO DONT GET HOW EXCITING THIS IS. HELP ME CELEBRATE, TWITTER. https://t.co/kOM7R2TOIM — Sara DiNatale (@sara_dinatale) March 16, 2018