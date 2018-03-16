Share this article

Dominic Johnson (21) of the University at Buffalo Bulls celebrates with Brock Bertram (41) in the second half against the Arizona Wildcats. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Best Twitter reactions to UB's win over Arizona in NCAA Tournament

The University at Buffalo's men's basketball team destroyed a lot of March Madness brackets (including those of two former U.S. presidents) by pulling off a massive upset Thursday night, beating fourth-seeded Arizona 89-68 in their first NCAA Tournament win. UB fans are not sorry.

