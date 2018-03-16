BERRY, Dannette

BERRY - Dannette Suddenly March 14, 2018. Beloved Partner of James Vallina. Devoted mother of Ashley (Stephen) Violette. Loving grandmother of four grandchildren. Cherished daughter of Ronald P. and the late Diane Berry. Dear sister of Ron (Lisa), Debra, Richard (Rhonda), Christian and Brandi Berry. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Dannette worked for Tops Markets for over 20 years. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Sunday from 1-4 PM at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Online Guest Book at

