Pickup driver killed in collision with truck on snowy Genesee County road

A Batavia man died after he was involved in a crash with a truck on State Route 5 and Clipnock Road in the Town of Stafford Friday morning, Genesee County Sheriff's officials said.

Thomas J. Manzella, 24, was westbound on Route 5 in a 2007 Chevrolet pickup when he lost control of the vehicle on a snow-covered road just before 6:30 a.m., officials said.

The truck spun, crossed over into the eastbound lane and hit a 2006 Mack roll-off container truck operated by Curtiss L. Mallory, 32, of Buffalo.

Officials said Mallory called 911 and emergency responders extricated Manzella from his vehicle. He was transported by ambulance to United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia where he died of his injuries, officials said.

Investigators said blowing snow and poor road conditions likely contributed to the crash. The crash caused a minor fuel spill.