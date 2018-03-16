Amherst IDA names boardroom in honor of former executive James Allen

The Amherst Industrial Development Agency board of directors on Friday dedicated its boardroom in memory of the agency's longtime former executive director, James J. Allen.

Allen, who died Oct. 31 at the age of 68, served as the agency's executive director for 37 years.

Allen's former colleagues on Friday lauded him as a mentor and as a leader of Amherst's transformation into an economic engine for the region.

Allen's first meeting as executive director, in 1979, was the IDA's 65th meeting. His last, in March 2016, was the 477th.

The IDA formally honored Allen at its 500th meeting on Friday. Allen's widow, Linda; his daughters, Lindsay Allen and Jamie Allen-Powers; and his daughter-in-law, Courtney; attended the meeting.

A plaque now marks the entrance to the boardroom at the IDA's offices in Snyder and his name is installed above the doorway.