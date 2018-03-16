Alvin H. Hargro, 75, housing specialist, active in St. John Baptist Church

Oct. 13, 1942 – March 3, 2018

Alvin Harold Hargro, a retired housing specialist with the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority who was active in St. John Baptist Church, died March 3 in Sisters Hospital after a short battle with bone and brain cancer. He was 75.

Born in Buffalo, the ninth of 10 children, he attended School 31 and was a 1961 graduate of East High School. Six feet, four inches tall, he was a high-scoring forward on the basketball team. After high school, he attended Buffalo State College and played briefly with the Harlem Globetrotters.

After retiring from the BMHA, he became executive housing specialist with the St. John Fruit Belt Community Development Corp., which built new town houses near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, and the Community Housing Development Organization.

At St. John Baptist Church, he served with the Trustee Ministry and the No. 1 Usher Board and was a former Keyman. He also was an usher with the Church Usher Association locally and at the state and national levels.

In recent years, he was a security monitor at the Rev. Dr. Bennett W. Smith Family Life Center.

Mr. Hargro ran unsuccessfully for the Buffalo Board of Education against longtime incumbent Mozella Richardson in 1989.

A skillful chess player, he won several championships. He also enjoyed watching all sports, especially basketball.

An avid traveler, he took numerous Caribbean cruises. He and his wife of 28 years, the former PearlieMae Jones, were engaged on Aruba.

He was a gardener and grew flowers. Ink spot roses were his favorite. He also was known as a sharp dresser and enjoyed visiting casinos and playing the lottery daily.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Kevin; a daughter, Jeanne Ingham; a step-son, Victor D. Crews; a step-daughter, Shawnadre D. Crews; two brothers, Raymond and Robert; two sisters, Jonnie May Ferguson and Helen Calloway; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Tuesday in St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St.