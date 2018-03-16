Share this article

Newly signed Buffalo Bills quarterback AJ McCarron meets with the media. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)

AJ McCarron is out house shopping in Buffalo, and the suggestions are awesome

Published

New Bills quarterback AJ McCarron arrived in town Thursday for a news conference following Wednesday's signing. He then spent Friday looking for a place to live in the area.

As is their custom, Bills fans were more than helpful with some excellent suggestions:

