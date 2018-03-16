AJ McCarron is out house shopping in Buffalo, and the suggestions are awesome
New Bills quarterback AJ McCarron arrived in town Thursday for a news conference following Wednesday's signing. He then spent Friday looking for a place to live in the area.
House shopping in Buffalo right now. This weather is awesome! So happy to be a part of this city & the Bills Mafia.
— AJ McCarron (@10AJMcCarron) March 16, 2018
As is their custom, Bills fans were more than helpful with some excellent suggestions:
You don’t have to lie the weather sucks. Beer and #BillsMafia love will keep you warm.
— Charles Schaab (@NotTooSchaaby) March 16, 2018
Come on down to Elmwood or Hertel, we’ll go drinking
— Sam Kralles (@SlamminSammy03) March 16, 2018
Just live as close as you can to @BarBillTavern and then stop there for lunch/dinner
— Nol (@nolanbrodah) March 16, 2018
I would rent
— Jason Lippman (@Raynat9) March 16, 2018
Snowblower shopping is just as important as house-hunting. Good luck! 🍀
— Michelle Milewski (@AMBITI0NDRIVEN) March 16, 2018
Beresford ct Williamsville, we can hang out throw some darts 🎯
— Jared (@jshatkin82) March 16, 2018
Springville, you'll be here for a while. Maybe Gowanda if you like country!@WNYRealEstate
— VMRose716 (@singingchef23) March 16, 2018
When’s the house warming party? Haha. Welcome to NY!
— kevin (@Bills_YanksFan) March 16, 2018
Check out Lake View. Great Community. And Welcome to the Bills!!!!
— David Bemis (@Bemerbono) March 16, 2018
couple of houses for sale on my route near Bidwell and Elmwood 🙌🏼🏈
— Kyle Rombkowski (@krombko) March 16, 2018
Price range ?
— james smith (@jrsmith80) March 16, 2018
Story topics: AJ McCarron/ Bills Fans/ bills quarterbacks/ real estate
Share this article