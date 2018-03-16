AJ McCarron is out house shopping in Buffalo, and the suggestions are awesome

New Bills quarterback AJ McCarron arrived in town Thursday for a news conference following Wednesday's signing. He then spent Friday looking for a place to live in the area.

House shopping in Buffalo right now. This weather is awesome! So happy to be a part of this city & the Bills Mafia. — AJ McCarron (@10AJMcCarron) March 16, 2018

As is their custom, Bills fans were more than helpful with some excellent suggestions:

You don’t have to lie the weather sucks. Beer and #BillsMafia love will keep you warm. — Charles Schaab (@NotTooSchaaby) March 16, 2018

Come on down to Elmwood or Hertel, we’ll go drinking — Sam Kralles (@SlamminSammy03) March 16, 2018

Just live as close as you can to @BarBillTavern and then stop there for lunch/dinner — Nol (@nolanbrodah) March 16, 2018

I would rent — Jason Lippman (@Raynat9) March 16, 2018

Snowblower shopping is just as important as house-hunting. Good luck! 🍀 — Michelle Milewski (@AMBITI0NDRIVEN) March 16, 2018

Beresford ct Williamsville, we can hang out throw some darts 🎯 — Jared (@jshatkin82) March 16, 2018

Springville, you'll be here for a while. Maybe Gowanda if you like country!@WNYRealEstate — VMRose716 (@singingchef23) March 16, 2018

When’s the house warming party? Haha. Welcome to NY! — kevin (@Bills_YanksFan) March 16, 2018

Check out Lake View. Great Community. And Welcome to the Bills!!!! — David Bemis (@Bemerbono) March 16, 2018

couple of houses for sale on my route near Bidwell and Elmwood 🙌🏼🏈 — Kyle Rombkowski (@krombko) March 16, 2018