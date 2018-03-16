15-year-old Niagara County girl sought

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Friday was seeking the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The girl, whose first name is Christina, was last seen in Olcott on March 9, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Christina has ties to people in the City of Lockport, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office did not provide a last name for Christina. She was described as 5'5" tall, 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes, the Sheriff's Office said.

She wears dark-framed glasses, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Stephen Gaydos at 716-438-3407.